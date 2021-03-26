A Mabvuku family appeals for information on the whereabouts of daughter Abgail Maricano (12) who went missing on 14 March 2021.

A Mabvuku family is appealing for information on the whereabouts of their daughter Abgail Maricano (12) who has been missing since March 14.

Abigail left home destined for Mabvuku to visit her sister Idah. She was last seen boarding a blue Toyota Wish at Samutoko bus terminus.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding a missing person, Abgail Maricano who went missing on 14 March after she left home, destined for Mabvuku to visit her sister Idah. She is light in complexion and short in height with short hair,” said Mr Alick Maricano, father to the missing.

“She left home in the afternoon, and we called her sister to enquire if she had arrived safely only to be told she had not. We instantly started looking for her till this day to no avail.”

Abigail was wearing a floral pink dress, a blue satchel and black shoes.

Mr Maricano said anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Abigail should report at any nearest ZRP Station or call him on 0773026 674 or 0712 723285.

Following reports of similar cases, the ZRP is on record warning the public against boarding private cars as many are falling prey to robbers who are offering lifts to pedestrians before robbing them of their valuables on the way.

The police have also warned against boarding unregistered private vehicles at undesignated points as a precautionary measure against rising cases of people going missing after boarding such cars.

In an unrelated matter, ZRP are appealing for information leading to the arrest of Collen Bhamusi (40) from Mabvuku high-density suburb, who is on police wanted list over alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl with whom he has been co-habiting with for two years. herald.