A New Jersey mother, 73 and three of her 11 children have died from coronavirus, 3 relatives hospitalised, after they had a family dinner together, according to US media.

Grace Fusco, 73, and three of her children died on Wednesday and Thursday. Three more of her children are now in hospital.

Nineteen family members are now self-isolating, according to family representative Paradiso Fodera, and have waited nearly a week to learn the results of their virus tests.

“Why don’t the family members who are not hospitalised have the test results? This is a public health crisis,” Ms Fodera told CNN. “Why should athletes and celebrities without symptoms be given priority over a family that has been decimated by this virus?” bbc

