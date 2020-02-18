A Plumtree, Zimbabwean, (22) robbed and raped his 71-year-old employer, then tied her hands and legs before he fled the scene.

After he robbed his employer of some cash and cellphones, Justice Ndebele raped her before taking a rope which he used to tie her hands and legs before he fled.

However, his luck ran out when the police caught him.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Justice Ndebele alias Majority (22) of Dilankombe village, Plumtree was arrested on February 13 for armed robbery and rape. Accused attacked his employer, a female aged 71 years, stole some cash and two cellphones and then raped her before tying her hands and legs with a rope,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said the granny managed to untie herself, went to make a police report which lead to the arrest of Ndebele and the recovery of the stolen property. After the arrest, Asst Comm Nyathi said it was discovered that Ndebele was on a police list of wanted people for various criminal cases. newsday

