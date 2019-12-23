WELCOME EVERYONE: 283,271 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

A TRIGGER HAPPY COP, SHOT 3 passengers after a kombi failed to stop at the Mabvuku turn-off roadblock, along Mutare Road in Harare.

In a frequently seen scenario, shocking display of wreckless discharge of a firearm, total disregard for human life and no rule of law, sanctioned by the draconian militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime, a police officer shot at a kombi which failed to stop at a roadblock and wounded three passengers, Shupikai Kachaya (27), who suffered an ankle injury, Dylan Chidhava (24), who was injured on the left buttock, and Violet Wairesi (32), who was injured on the right thigh.

The police confirmed the incident and apologised for the injuries, and brazenly said all could have been avoided had the driver stopped at the roadblock…hmn! Sibusiso Ngwenya

