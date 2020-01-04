ACCIDENT: TWO PEOPLE DIED after a Harare-bound Trip Trans bus, from Nyanga, overturned near Macheke

ACCIDENT: TWO PEOPLE DIED on the spot while several others were injured when a Harare-bound Trip Trans bus, overloaded and overspeeding with standing passengers, travelling from Nyanga burst a front tyre resulting in the bus driver losing control of the vehicle which subsequently rolled several times before landing on its side at about 1pm today near Macheke.Injured passengers were rushed to Marondera Hospital.

Zimbabwe had 1 406 road accidents from 15 December 2019 until now, 74 were fatal with 111 people dead. Most of the accidents were due to speeding, reversing errors or tailgating/ following too close and inattention. More news to follow…Sibusiso Ngwenya

