ACCIDENT update : 13 PEOPLE WERE KILLED on Friday morning when a kombi they were travelling in burst a tyre and veered off the road at the 186 km peg along the Harare Nyamapanda highway.

The Zimbabwe government has declared this accident, a national disaster after 13 people died when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in burst a tyre and veered off the road at the 186 km peg along the Harare Nyamapanda highway, in Mudzi.

