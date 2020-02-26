ALL ZIM GVT EMPLOYEES TO PAY 2.5 percent tax to set up shops that will sell subsidised commodities to members of the army according to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, in what is said to be a decision reached in Tuesday’s cabinet meeting after consultations with the Public Service Commission. To the Discerning eye www.newzimbabwevision.com this is a major sign of the government’s panic over the pending coup by the military and an attempt to appease the disgruntled soldiers especially in the lowly, poorly paid ranks. Sibusiso Ngwenya

