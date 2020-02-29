‘ARMY Commanders now sleep at KGVI Barracks like in the November 2017 bloody coup that ended 37 years of Mugabe’s iron rule.’

‘Commanders now sleep at KGVI Barracks like in the November 2017 bloody coup that ended 37 years of Mugabe’s iron rule.’-Jonathan Moyo

The Commanders of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces have moved in at the Tongogara Barracks where they are now sleeping, Professor Jonathan Moyo has revealed.

Moyo said the last time the Commanders went to the barracks was when Zimbabwe was about to experience the November 2017 bloody coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe’s iron rule.

Said Moyo, “While all this has been happening, the real sign of November trouble in February is that army Commanders have been sleeping at KGVI, Tongogara Barracks. The last time they did that in November 2017, there was a coup. The country’s security situation is on a knife-edge!”

Speaking to this reporter political analyst Kelvin Mazhandu said Prof Moyo’s statement was enough to send the signal to Zimbabweans that all is not well.

“If Moyo’s statements are true, there is indeed trouble is paradise,” Mazhandu said. “If you see Commanders deciding to gather at one place where they can caucus every night it must send a signal to the civilian politicians and the generality of the populace that the storm is about to erupt.

“Those of us who grew up in the movie Godfather when a war is coming, the mafia will move out of the comfort of their bedrooms and go to the mattresses. The Commanders have indeed gone to the mattresses.”

In Italian mafia going to the mattresses was when a mafia family sends someone out to get someone apartments and some mattresses for the soldiers of the family to sleep on while they hide out in safety, waiting for a call to do something. – Byo24

