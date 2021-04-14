BITI MP POST REINSTATED as he and 5 others were recalled by a non People’s Democratic party (PDP) member.

- 'PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA tightens grip on power through controversial constitutional amendment '
- A Ntabazinduna woman 50 sued her husband 54 for neglecting his "marital duties" by refusing to indulge in sex with her.
- A BULAWAYO WOMAN allegedly ‘severed' her husband's scrotum and penis with her nails after she was served with a divorce token.
- TWO GRADE ONE PUPILS FROM NYANGA murdered and their bodies were found the following day dumped in a disused toilet at an abandoned homestead after searchers followed a trail of blood.
- MNANGAGWA WARNS THAT the insurgency in Mozambique could spill over into Zimbabwe - urging local communities, especially those in Manicaland, to be on high alert.
Biti recall from Parliament reversed by the court
MDC Alliance MP for Harare East Tendai Biti is heading back to parliament after a High Court judge Wednesday dismissed the top legislator’s purported recall and those of five other party legislators who were once members of the People’s Democratic Party.
In his ruling, Justice Amy Tsanga found the man who initiated the recall was not the legitimate member of the PDP.
In March this year, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda announced the expulsion of Biti, William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Kucaca Ivumile Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South).
This was after Benjamin Rukanda, who claimed to be PDP secretary-general, wrote to the Speaker advising that the six had ceased to represent their party. – newzimbabwe.