BORIS JOHNSON WARNS Britons that he expects a third wave of coronavirus in Europe to “wash up on our shores as well” That’s why we’re getting on with our vaccination programme.



The Prime Minister cautioned the public that they should be under “no illusions” about the challenges posed by a fresh outbreak on the continent.

On a visit to Preston on Monday, he said: “I’ve talked to our (European) friends repeatedly over the period – we’re all facing the same pandemic, we all have the same problems.

“If there is one thing that is worth stressing is that on the continent right now you can see sadly there is a third wave under way.

“People in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it washes up on our shores as well. I expect that we will feel those effects in due course. “That’s why we’re getting on with our vaccination programme as fast as we can but a vaccination campaign and developing vaccines, rolling them out – these are international projects and they require international co-operation.” Evening Standard