BREAKING NEWS: Perrance Shiri has died on the same day Mnangagwa’s wife overturned:

- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA, OWEN MUDHA NCUBE AND ISAAC MOYO RESOLVE TO shutdown Zimbabwe's Internet and WhatsApp services ahead of #31July2020. There's panic across the system after it became clear that ZanuPF & government players are supporting the demonstration!" according to former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government will be shutting down the internet on Friday to stop the organization of the much-hyped 321 July mass protests.
- ZANU PF NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON Patrick Chinamasa warns US Ambassador to Zim , Brian Nichols, against meddling in the country's affairs and threatened him with expulsion, accusing him of "coordinating violence" ahead of planned anti-government protests on July 31.
- 'STUPID!'-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed a historic agreement with the Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe and the Southern African Commercial Farmers Alliance which mandates Zimbabwe to pay white commercial farmers US$3.5 billion and the money will be raised from Zimbabwe taxpayers.
- Perrance Shiri, gukurahundist, reportedly died alone in his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday while trying to drive himself to a private hospital nearby.
- NATIONAL BROADCASTER , ZIMBABWE BROADCASTING CORPORATION will be shutting down normal programming from Wednesday after a positive case of Coronavirus was detected at the state-owned entity.
BREAKING NEWS: ZIMBABWE’S MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE, RTd Air Marshall, Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, also ‘Mugabe’s nephew’, the Fifth Brigade commander who led the slaughter of over 20,000 Ndebeles in the Gukurahundi genocide, Perrance Shiri (born Bigboy Samson Chikerema) a.k.a Gudo guru has died on the same day Mnangagwa’s wife overturned and this comes less than a month after Vice President RTD Gen Chiwenga who was the Head of Zimbabwe National Army and head in 1 Brigade in Bulawayo, a gukurahundi information Directorate centre from which all Fifth brigade murderous slaughter of unarmed Ndebeles in Matebeleland were launched,..Zanu pf are certainly having sleepless nights as the drama unfolds by the minute while Zimbabweans are sitting and watching quietly from the terraces, smiling all the way as they see the empire falling so simply,..watch this space!
Mnangagwa is seen by Gukurahundi survivors as the man who was Mugabe’s anchor for over fifty years, also the Minister of state security in charge of CIO, Military, Police and Intelligence during Gukurahundi. This is a double blow for Zanu pf at a time the nation is approaching the 31st July 2020 a potential game changer with the nation expected to go out in mass protest against the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. These two developments will admitedly leave Mnangagwa like all ritualistic Zanu pf leaders in fear of whats coming next, who will fall, how , when and where,….now we wait!
