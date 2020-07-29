BREAKING NEWS: Perrance Shiri has died on the same day Mnangagwa’s wife overturned:

BREAKING NEWS: ZIMBABWE’S MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE, RTd Air Marshall, Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, also ‘Mugabe’s nephew’, the Fifth Brigade commander who led the slaughter of over 20,000 Ndebeles in the Gukurahundi genocide, Perrance Shiri (born Bigboy Samson Chikerema) a.k.a Gudo guru has died on the same day Mnangagwa’s wife overturned and this comes less than a month after Vice President RTD Gen Chiwenga who was the Head of Zimbabwe National Army and head in 1 Brigade in Bulawayo, a gukurahundi information Directorate centre from which all Fifth brigade murderous slaughter of unarmed Ndebeles in Matebeleland were launched,..Zanu pf are certainly having sleepless nights as the drama unfolds by the minute while Zimbabweans are sitting and watching quietly from the terraces, smiling all the way as they see the empire falling so simply,..watch this space!

Mnangagwa is seen by Gukurahundi survivors as the man who was Mugabe’s anchor for over fifty years, also the Minister of state security in charge of CIO, Military, Police and Intelligence during Gukurahundi. This is a double blow for Zanu pf at a time the nation is approaching the 31st July 2020 a potential game changer with the nation expected to go out in mass protest against the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. These two developments will admitedly leave Mnangagwa like all ritualistic Zanu pf leaders in fear of whats coming next, who will fall, how , when and where,….now we wait!

Perrance Shiri like his filthy rich Mnangagwa Zanu pf was admitted at an elite hospital after his driver died of the deadly Coronavirus and he had gone into isolation, More news to follow.

