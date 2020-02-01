BREAKING NEWS: ‘ VP Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry remanded in custody , again as she has propensity to commit crimes of violence’.

BREAKING NEWS: ‘ VP Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry remanded in custody , denied bail as she has propensity to commit crimes of violence’.

A Harare magistrate has remanded Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry in custody , denying her bail as she has propensity to commit crimes of violence.

Marry allegedly assaulted the Chiwenga’s domestic worker Delight Munyoro when she wanted to take her children from Hellenic School in Borrowdale, Harare last Tuesday. The unfortunate maid blocked her, even though she had won a high court order to access her children .

Marry is facing charges of assaulting a family maid, Delight Munyoro who had accompanied the feuding couple’s minor children to Hellenic School in Borrowdale, Harare last Tuesday.

She was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and charged with attempting to murder her husband VP Chiwenga while he was hospitalised in a private hospital in South Africa and she had to spend three weeks in remand prison over Christmas 2019 and new year 2020.

Marry Chiwnga was also charged with cash externalisation, money laundering and fraud and eventually released on bail after three weeks imprisonment

Denying her bail, the magistrate said Marry had a “propensity to commit crimes of violence”. Sibusiso Ngwenya

WELCOME EVERYONE: 292,708 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 292,708 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,615 likes

24,657 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,801

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4