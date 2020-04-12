- 'United States Dollar can now be used as legal tender until further notice'- Mangudya Gov of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
- 'VP Mohadi says Zim, which had only 500 functional test kits for Covid-19 and 438 used already, needs more to combat the pandemic in the country'.
- 'CHINESE RACIST MOTIVATED EVICTION OF AFRICANS , forces some to live under bridges, shops and restaurant owners turn Africans away from buying food from them'- EFF said.
- 'ZIMBABWE GVT warns British citizens leaving safe Zimbabwe risk contracting CoronaVirus at Heathrow and in their homes as life expectancy has dropped catastrophically overnight in Europe '
- 'COVID-19 Half of three Palms Row homes including Newfield Nursing Home in Heely, Sheffield, have coronavirus, 6 dead, dozens infected residents and staff, isolated'.
British PM Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital to Chequers , his 16th century manor house , to recuperate
