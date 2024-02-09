(CCC) Sec Gen Tshabangu now Senator.
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has wormed his way into Senate as one of the CCC Proportional Representatives after recalling several opposition legislators for failing to follow the party line.
In a Government Gazette published Friday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson confirmed the development.
Meanwhile, the notice also announced the replacement of five CCC proportional representatives in the National Assembly.
Source – southern eye