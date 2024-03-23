- CHAMISA faction loses BULAWAYO Office to Sengazo Tshabangu
- Horror bus crash-13 dead, scores injured: two bus operators licences suspended when a City bus and Blues circle crashed head on on Masvingo-Beitbridge road.
- ZIMBABWE Court says lawyer Petina Gappah needs "psychological intervention"
- VICE PRESIDENT Chiwenga tightens army grip amid succession manoeuvres.
- CID officer loses appeal against 30 year sentence
The Bulawayo High Court has granted an application by the Citizens Coalition for Change party represented by Sengezo Tshabangu for the ejectment of supporters of Nelson Chamisa from its Bulawayo office after they repainted the walls and unveiled his picture at the premises.
