CHAMISA faction loses BULAWAYO Office to Sengazo Tshabangu

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

NELSON Chamisa faction loses Bulawayo offices to Sengazo Tshabangu

The Bulawayo High Court has granted an application by the Citizens Coalition for Change party represented by Sengezo Tshabangu for the ejectment of supporters of Nelson Chamisa from its Bulawayo office after they repainted the walls and unveiled his picture at the premises.
Source – online

Leave a Comment