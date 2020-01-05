‘CHAMISA, actually pleaded for US invasion of Zimbabwe and Sanctions to topple Zanu pf so as to heighten the MDC’s chances of taking power’.

‘CHAMISA WHO HAS PROMISED MNANGAGWA WILL FALL FROM POWER within the first 5 weeks of 2020, actually pleaded for US invasion of Zimbabwe and Sanctions to topple Zanu pf so as to heighten the MDC’s chances of taking power’.

BETWEEN July 2004 and 2007 Nelson Chamisa, the now president of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) is reported to have begged the US government to invade Zimbabwe with special forces and topple the Zanu-PF-led Government.

Chamisa also pleaded with the US government to impose sanctions on Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe so as to heighten the MDC’s chances of taking power.

He further asked for certain key Government officials to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which in turn was established to prosecute persons accused of committing serious crimes such as crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes.

Chamisa’s pleas were in response to the then US Ambassador to Harare, Christopher Dell, asking him what he needed the US to do to secure his ascendency to power.

Chamisa was at the relevant time the MDC youth leader and Kuwadzana legislator.

WikiLeaks cables sent from Harare (via the US Embassy) to Washington’s State Department suggest that Chamisa told Dell that the “Mugabe must go” campaign was counter-productive to the opposition party’s agenda as it strengthened Zanu-PF’s resolve to fight the MDC which was then led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamisa is further reported to have canvassed the Eastern European countries, during his trip to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe. Sunday MailWELCOME EVERYONE: 285,969 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 285,969 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes

24,468 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,795

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2