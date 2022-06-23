CHIBUKU to make banana flavoured opaque beer

MANY BEER DRINKERS IN ZIMBABWE, remember adding Flavour Raver chocolate in the late 1980s to the putrid beverage that frequently had used condomns and dead rats in it, and when empty would be used as a chamber before once again being refilled by the breweries and resold to drinkers. I can’t say anything other than, people have different tastes in life indeed,….enjoy! Now Delta Beverages has unveiled new Chibuku banana flavour a new Chibuku opaque beer brand with a banana flavour.

The beer, Chibuku Super Banana Flavour variant is brewed with the same traditional taste profile as its sister brand, but will offer a unique and carbonated taste experience, with a well-balanced flavour. Sibusiso Ngwenya source Newsday.