CHIVAYO gives Macheso a US140,000 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE 400d (Premium Plus)

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo has given Sungura musician Alick Macheso a US$140 000, 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE400d (Premium Plus).

Posting on his Facebook page, Chivayo said the gift is to recognise Macheso’s contribution to the music industry and for performing at Zanu-PF rallies. He wrote:

“Congratulations to the man himself ALECK MACHESO ALE ALE ALE and the Orchestra Mberikwazvo… Please go to EXQUISITE DEALERSHIP and see Victor your new and beautiful 2022 MERCEDES BENZ GLE400d (PREMIUM PLUS) is ready for collection…

“Thank you for your immense contribution to the music industry and the entertainment at our Zanu-PF rallies throughout the years. Your efforts to entertain us supporters at our star rallies are most appreciated.

Chivayo has been making headlines by generously gifting luxury cars to musicians, most of them aligned with the ruling Zanu-PF party.

