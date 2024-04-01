Chivhayo donates US$1million to ZCC.

CHIVAYO donated US$1 Million to Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of  Zimbabwe  Council of Churches (ZCC) at the ZCC Bilita Farm yesterday. The ZCC were celebrating Easter Passover at a ceremony attended by President Mnangagwa. Sibusiso Ngwenya .

