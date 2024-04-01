- Chivhayo donates US$1million to ZCC.
- BULAWAYO City council employs nurses past retirement age of 65 years.
- Germany laws on possession, growing of cannabis for over 18s
- MBANJE, DAGGA, weed-61 entities registered for hemp production in Zimbabwe.
- TANAKA Ryan Ziso charged with tribalism, causing offence to the Ndebele tribe.
CHIVAYO donated US$1 Million to Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) at the ZCC Bilita Farm yesterday. The ZCC were celebrating Easter Passover at a ceremony attended by President Mnangagwa. Sibusiso Ngwenya .