- CHAMISA who previously claimed that Tsvangirai was poisoned by Mugabe, now claims, Patson Dzamara, may have been poisoned by State security agents even though the two victms had been receiving treatment and died of colon cancer.
- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (65) the longest serving postwar Japanese Prime Minister, has resigned for health reasons, having suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, since he was a teenager.
- SHEFFIELD CITY ANNOUNCES A second local testing unit to soon be opened in Darnall to help prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 across Sheffield and within the city communities, the first unit having been opened in Sharrow , in July 2020. A third unit will also be opened in Burngreave shortly
- The UK ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson says she is seriously concerned about the human rights situation in the country, following the recent arrests of activists and opposition politicians.
- MANHUNT FOR for Imran Safi, 26 who abducted his three sons from their foster home Bilal, Mohammed Ebrar and Mohammed Yaseen Safi are said to have been taken from their foster home
COPS SEARCHING FOR DRUGS, MACHETES, AND PETROL BOMBS found MDC vice-chair Sikhala hiding in the ceiling’
A HARARE magistrate heard Thursday that MDC vice-chairperson Job Sikhala was arrested last Friday by police officers while he was hiding in a ceiling at a house in Tynwald suburb.
However, the arresting officer, Collins Makore said their mission was not to arrest Sikhala, but the police had a search warrant to search for drugs, machetes and petrol bombs at the house.
This was said by Sikhala’s arresting officer, Collins Makore during the bail hearing of the opposition politician.
He is facing charges of inciting public violence and the bail application is being heard by Magistrate Lazini Ncube.
According to Makore, a team of police officers raided the Tynwald home, and while searching for the drugs, machetes, and the petrol bombs, he noticed some footprints on the wall and a missing ceiling panel in one of the rooms.
“We had a search warrant to search the house where Sikhala was after receiving information that there were machetes and petrol bombs being manufactured at the house,” he said.
“While inside, we searched and found nothing and when we were going out, we saw footprints on the wall and a panel removed from the ceiling,” he said.
Makore said the police officers convinced someone was hiding in the ceiling before they called for the person to come out, but Sikhala remained quiet.
He said Sikhala said he was coming out only after the police threatened to throw a tear gas canister.
Makore told the court he later realised it was Sikhala and they greeted each other before arresting him.
“Our mission was not him but we had to inform him that he was on the wanted persons’ list before he agreed to it and asked the police to call his lawyer.”
Opposing bail prosecutor Garudzo Ziyadhuma told the court Sikhala had tried by all means to avoid arrest before he was apprhended last Friday.
The bail application continues Friday. – newzimbabwe