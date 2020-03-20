CORONA VIRUS: MAN (26) ARRESTED FOR ‘FAILING TO SELF ISOLATE’ ON ISLE OF MAN and held “in a specially cleaned” cell at police HQ in Douglas “designated for those who should be self-isolating”, for allegedly failing to self-isolate after arriving on the Isle of Man amid the coronavirus pandemic after the island had passed emergency legislation requiring new arrivals to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

People who break the law could face a fine of up to £10,000 or three months in prison, the chief minister has said.

The 26-year-old man is thought to be the first person held in the British Isles for breaching quarantine rules. A police spokesman urged people to follow the government guidance on self-isolation and “think about the safety of the community”.

“This is an ever-evolving situation and it is important we act in the best interests of keeping people safe,” he added.

When the emergency powers were announced Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the pandemic was “the gravest threat” the island had faced in generations.

He said: “We cannot allow our critical health services to become overwhelmed and must have the means to prosecute those who choose to act irresponsibly.”

The island recorded its first case of coronavirus on Thursday. bbc

