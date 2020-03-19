CORONAVIRUS BILL: EMERGENCY LAWS TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF COVID-19 published.

The legislation covers areas such as the NHS, social care, schools, police, Border Force, local councils, funerals and courts.

COVID-19CORONAVIRUS

Airports like Heathrow could be closed

The government has today outlined details of new emergency powers to contain the spread of COVID-19 by publishing the Emergency Coronavirus Bill.

It includes details for shutting down the UK’s ports and airports and giving police powers to detain people suspected of having coronavirus.

It follows significant economic measures introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak

The government believes the new legislation is vital to tackle the public health crisis caused by COVID-19 and will be time-limited for two years and cover areas such as the NHS, social care, schools, police, Border Force, local councils, funerals and courts.

As well as enhancing powers for government, the legislation will also scrap existing regulations in some areas should public services suffer mass staff shortages.

Not all the measures will come into force immediately, while they can be “switched off” if they are no longer necessary.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that the new powers “will only be used when it is absolutely necessary and must be timed to maximise their effectiveness”.

“Crucially they give the government the powers it needs to protect lives,” he added.

In order to ensure the UK’s border security, Home Secretary Priti Patel will be given the power to request ports and airports temporarily close and suspend operations if there is a shortage of Border Force staff.

Police and immigration officers will also be given the power to detain a person and quarantine them if they are, or might be, infectious.

In other measures, the legislation will allow:

Recently-retired doctors or medical students to be registered as regulated healthcare professionals, in order to boost the number of NHS staff;

Social workers who have recently left the profession to be temporarily added to registers; Workers to be able to take “emergency volunteer leave” for up to four weeks, with a compensation fund to be established to cover their loss of earnings and expenses;

Just one doctor’s opinion, rather than the current two, to be used to detain and treat patients for a mental health disorder;

Schools and children’s nurseries to be forced to close – or forced to stay open, as well as the relaxation of some requirements such as maximum class sizes;

The greater use of video and audio link in courts;

The temporary appointment of Judicial Commissioners, who authorise warrants under anti-terror laws, should there be a shortage;

The government to have the power to restrict or ban any events or gatherings;

The removal of some bureaucracy surrounding funerals and cremations, including expanding the list of people who can register a death to include funeral directors acting on behalf of the family;

Local councils to directly take over the management of deaths, if it becomes likely the number of people who might die from coronavirus is likely to significantly exceed the capacity locally to manage the deceased;

The food industry to be forced to provide information about food supplies.

The bill will also allow the government to bring in its planned action to temporarily suspend the rule that means statutory sick pay is not paid for the first three days of work missed, in a measure that will be backdated to 13 March.

It will also confirm the postponement of local and mayoral elections to 2021.

In separate government action, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced the relaxation of planning rules to allow all pubs, restaurants and cafes to be able to offer takeaway and delivery services if they wish. Sky

