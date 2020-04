CORONAVIRUS: Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital nurses recently fled after 2 suspected Covid-19 cases in fear of infection due to lack of protective clothing.

Nurses at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital recently deserted the health instituition after a report was made of a Covid-19 patient as they feared to be infected due to lack of protective clothing.

This is revealed in the Zimbabwe Peace Project latest report.

“On 25 March nurses and hospital staff at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital deserted the facility after two suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported at the institution,” reads the report.

“Patients were left unattended as health workers fled. It was reported that staff members and nurses left all patients unattended as they declined to provide services without the personal protection equipment necessary.”

Government and the health workers have been in a stand off due to lack of safety clothing especially at this time when such workers in the developed countries contracted Covid 19 and died. – Byo24

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 310,224 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 310,224 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website

25,255 people like this and 25,322 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,939

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/