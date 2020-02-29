CORONAVIRUS: FRANCE HAS BANNED ALL GATHERINGS OF more than 5,000 people in a confined space, as the number of coronavirus cases there rises and the list of countries hit by the illness climbs.

Sporting events and music concerts could be affected.

Five Serie A football games, which were going to be played without fans, have been postponed in Italy, which is struggling to contain a rapid spread in cases.

It comes as a primary school assistant in the German city of Bonn has reportedly tested positive for the virus, forcing around 185 children to be quarantined at home.

Four children have also tested positive at a nursery in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) in the district of Heinsberg after their teacher became unwell with the virus.

Meanwhile, South Korea has urged its citizens to stay indoors this weekend and warned of a “critical moment” in the coronavirus battle, while the global risk has been raised to the highest level.

The country recorded its biggest daily jump in cases and is the worst-hit by the outbreak after China.

The 594 cases in the last 24 hours have taken its tally to 2,931.

“Please stay at home and refrain from going outside and minimise contact with other people,” said vice health minister Kim Kang-lip.

He urged people to also avoid public events, including religious gatherings.

As many as 476 of the new coronavirus cases were from Daegu, a city in North Gyeongsang Province in the country’s southeast, where a large religious sect at the centre of the outbreak is located.

Tests have been carried out on more than 210,000 members and 65,000 trainees of the fringe Christian group, Shincheonji Church, after a woman known as “patient 31” attended services there before testing positive for COVID-19 .

About 3,300 had shown symptoms such as fever, said the vice health minister.

Some local officials want to press charges against the church and claimed it had refused to give a full list of its members.

The group has denied the claim and has complained of “slander and oppression”.

As South Korea battles to contain the outbreak, China – where the virus began – has reported another drop in new cases.

On Saturday it reported 427 new cases and 47 deaths over the past 24 hours. Most were confined to the city of Wuhan – the origin of the outbreak in December – and the surrounding province.

The number of patients being discharged is now far more than those being admitted and Wuhan now has more than 5,000 spare beds.

More than 2,800 people have died from the outbreak in China, with about 79,000 infected.

But as more cases are identified outside Asia – including countries such as Nigeria, New Zealand and the Netherlands recording their first cases – the World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised the global risk level for COVID-19 to the highest possible level.

It means an “immediate response” – within hours – is required as soon as a COVID-19 case is suspected.

WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom warned on Friday that that it would be a “big mistake” to switch from a public health strategy of containment to mitigation – where authorities accept the coronavirus is spreading.

The United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres, also urged governments to “do everything possible”.

“We know containment is possible, but the window of opportunity is narrowing,” he told reporters in New York.

In other developments:

In total, the coronavirus has killed more than 2,900 and infected some 85,000 worldwide in just a few months.

Italy is by far Europe’s worst-affected country with nearly 900 cases, areas in the north of the country are on lockdown, and the prime minister has warned the outbreak could push the country into recession.

Schools and universities in the affected regions will remain closed for a second week.

The economic repercussions have also seen a nightmare week on world stock markets.

More than £200bn was wiped from the UK’s FTSE 100 on Friday after the US Dow Jones also suffered its biggest one-day drop this week.

America has so far only reported around 60 cases of the virus.

However, officials have now confirmed a second case that’s believed to have been transmitted to someone who hadn’t travelled abroad or had close contact with an infected person.

Story continues , Yahoo

