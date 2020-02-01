CORONAVIRUS- Gvt urges no health service delivery Zimbabwe not to panic-hmn famous last words by the Titanic captain, then the ship sank!

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, said Zimbabwe stands with the People’s Republic of China as it deals with the deadly virus while her Health and Child Care counterpart, Dr Obadiah Moyo, said the country is on high alert as it takes a coordinated global response.

Zimbabwe has also strengthened its surveillance and monitoring systems and staff sensitisation.

“The Government of Zimbabwe expresses its solidarity with the people of China following the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus. We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by the epidemic and wish all patients a speedy recovery,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government has taken swift and robust measures to protect, not only its citizens, but also those around the world.

“We are pleased to note the good progress achieved so far and commend China for its deep commitment to openness, transparency and international cooperation. In the face of this demanding test, China has shown an admirable sense of responsibility and global leadership, which has been widely recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the international community at large,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said in its 5 000 years of history, the great Chinese people, with their outstanding bravery and wisdom, conquered all kinds of challenges.

“Each time, it moved itself and our shared human community forward by a big step. We are fully confident the indomitable Chinese nation led by President Xi Jinping and the CPC, will win the battle against the virus and push forward the frontiers of human knowledge,” said the Minister.

She said Zimbabwe values the traditional friendship between the two nations with the Government ready to assist China in the fight against Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Government has urged citizens not to panic over Coronavirus as necessary surveillance and precautionary measures have been put in place at all ports of entry.

Addressing journalists during a press conference at the Victoria Falls International Airport yesterday, Dr Moyo said although no case has been detected so far in the country, Zimbabwe is on high alert as it takes a co-ordinated global response.

He said 82 people were being monitored in Zimbabwe after entering the country from affected areas. They, however, all have tested negative.

“We have been listening and getting guidelines from the World Health Organisation which has declared Coronavirus as a public health concern. We have moved in swiftly to make sure all our ports of entry are secure and Coronavirus free and so far, there are no cases in Zimbabwe and the Ministry is on high alert,” he said. “We are screening all people from Coronavirus affected areas so that we are ready. Our facilities have requisite capacity and we will continue on high alert making sure every province with a port of entry and exit is ready.”

Dr Moyo said all 26 ports, eight of which are airports and 18 inland border posts, have screening facilities.

He, however, said Zimbabwe was not at risk as it does not have direct flights to China and other affected countries.

The Minister, who was accompanied by his deputy Dr John Mangwiro, director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry Dr Portia Manangazira, Hwange District Medical Officer Dr Fungai Musinami and airport manager Mr Ronnie Masawi, toured the airport’s screening desk which uses a laser thermometer.

They also visited the quarantine and isolation rooms at the airport.

“We are pleased by this facility as it has a proper state-of-the-art and well-conditioned quarantine and isolation room,” said Dr Moyo.

Mimosa Mining donated the screening equipment and Dr Moyo said the mining company had pledged to furnish all ports of entry with similar facilities.

The work being done in Zimbabwe comes at a time when neighbouring Botswana has registered its first ever suspected case of the virus.

Zimbabwe and Botswana share a common border and there is a lot of movement of travellers between the two countries.

A statement by the Government of Botswana posted on the its official Twitter handle said the suspected patient was registered at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport upon arrival from China on an Ethiopian Airlines plane on Thursday.

“Botswana registered its first ever suspected case of Coronavirus on the 30th January 2020.

“The suspected case was registered at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport upon arrival using the Ethiopian Airlines from China.

“The suspect case is still under isolation at Block 8 Clinic and investigations are ongoing,” said the director of health services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae chronicle

WELCOME EVERYONE: 292,633 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 292,633 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,615 likes

24,657 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,797

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/…