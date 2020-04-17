- World War II veteran, Capt. Moore who set out to raise £1,000 for the battle against coronavirus, has now topped £18 million
- NELSON CHAMISA, demonstrates his disregard for Ndebele in a tweet, Thokozani Khuphe is probably thinking..hmn Im saying nothing -DISCUSS!
- CORONAVIRUS-Wuhan, deaths up by 1,290 to 3,869, a 50% rise, US- over 32,000 deaths, Globally 2.15 million-cases and 145,000 deaths
- Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for London mayor claims to have sourced 600,000 face masks and vinyl gloves, enough to protect every bus worker for 30 days.
