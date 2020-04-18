- (WHO) EXPERTS smash hopes that coronavirus antibody tests could help the UK end its lockdown - after the World Health Organization questioned whether they offer any guarantee of immunity.
- COVID-19 DEATH TOLL-To keep things in perspective, the Spanish flu from 1918-1920 killed over 20 million people .
- EVACUATION-Seats available, Ethiopian Airlines, Zimbabwe to London-Saturday 18 /4/20 for UK nationals normally resident in UK
- GLOBAL COVID-19 DEATH toll-reached 50,000 in 83 days, eight later it was 100,000, now after eight more days the toll is 150,000.
- 'Number of cars on UK roads drops to levels last seen in 1955 amid coronavirus lockdown'- Transport Secretary Grant Shapps-yahoo
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL-To keep things in perspective, the Spanish flu from 1918-1920 killed over 20 million people .
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL-To keep things in perspective, the Spanish flu from 1918-1920 killed over 20 million people .