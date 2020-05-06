- BREAKING NEWS: REGISTRAR GENERAL Clemence Masango arrested for criminal abuse of office and flouting tender procedures in purchase of five service vehicles.
- Embattled MDC Alliance Secretary general Chalton Hwende, has been further remanded to July 28 on treason charges at Harare magistrate court today.
- SCIENTISTS HAVE IDENTIFIED a mutation in coronavirus, a more contagious strain which has been sweeping Europe and the US - and could even reinfect those who already have antibodies.
- MURDERER WHO SPENT 22 YEARS IN JAIL, is desperate to locate the victim's family to appease the 'victim’s avenging spirit
- 'Whenever MDC Alliance lose they blame it on Zanu PF, or someone else but recalled MDC MPs had turned into rebels'- Mwonzora
Embattled MDC Alliance Secretary general Chalton Hwende, has been further remanded to July 28 on treason charges at Harare magistrate court today.
Embattled MDC Alliance Secretary general Chalton Hwende, has been further remanded to July 28 on treason charges at Harare magistrate court today.
Hwende who was yesterday recalled from parliament together with three other former Parliamentarians from his party shared his remand date on Twitter.
“I have appeared before the Magistrate Court in Harare facing Charges of Treason. I have been remanded to the 28th of July.These are normal political birth pains. The people struggle and Party will be defended and Zanupf and sellouts defeated.” he said.
He was arrested last year following violent protests of fuel price hikes. – Byo24news