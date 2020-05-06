- Italy the second highest-death rate in Europe, with 29,315 deaths, behind 29,502 in the UK, could be set for a “second peak” of deaths after easing its lockdown measures, researchers tracking the coronavirus outbreak have warned
- 'ZANU PF and President Mnangagwa are the enemy lets deal with the Mnangagwa regime decisively for crimes against our civilization'
- 'European Commission to include Zimbabwe as a financial risk to the EU because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing'
- Zimbabwe rugby player, Sanele Sibanda, ' Smiley' , died last Friday in a car accident in the UK where he was playing for Hull RUFC.
- THREE UK LUTON, BROTHERS FELL ILL FROM CORONA VIRUS AND two died within a week of each other while a third brother survived
‘European Commission to include Zimbabwe as a financial risk to the EU because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing’
‘European Commission to include Zimbabwe as a financial risk to the EU because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing’
EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding The European Commission is set to include Panama, the Bahamas, Mauritius and nine other countries to its list of States that pose a financial risk to the bloc because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing shortfalls, a draft document shows.
The document, seen by Reuters and expected to be published tomorrow, also includes Barbados, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Jamaica, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua and Zimbabwe to the European Union listing.
Countries on the list “pose significant threats to the financial system of the EU,” the draft document, which is still subject to changes, says.
Under EU law, banks and other financial and tax firms are obliged to scrutinise more closely their clients who have dealings with countries on the list. – newsday