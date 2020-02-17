EUROPEAN UNION (EU) removes sanctions on VP Chiwenga, General Sibanda, Grace Mugabe and Shiri, not President Mnangagwa!

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa is now the odd one out of the Zanu pf pack after the EU today suspended sanctions on the late ex President Robert Mugabe’s widow Grace Mugabe, Vice President Chiwenga and General Sibanda.

Sanctions against Zimbabwe Defense Industry(ZDI an arms manufacturer and supplier will be maintained for another yearMore news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya

