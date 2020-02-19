EXAM fees reverts to 2015 level from $190 for O’Level down to $15 and $351 for A’Level down to $26 after consultations with Parents and guardians

The recent exam fees structure would have seen parents forking out $190 for Ordinary Level examinations up from $15 and $351 for Advanced Level up from $26.

Below is teh full statement by education minister Cain Mathema

Following the publication of the 2020 public examination fees, it has been found necessary to carry out further consultations.

While the examination fees that were published were based on the actual cost of each examination, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform parents and guardians that following further representations, the recently released circular on the 2020 examination fees as been cancelled with immediate effect.

New fees will be announced after further consultations have been made with all relevant stakeholders.

Parents and guardians are therefore advised to continue paying the old fees approved in 2015.

Please be advised that the deadlines for examination fees payment remain the same. – Byo24

WELCOME EVERYONE: 297,077 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 297,077 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,743 likes

24,790 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,847

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4