‘EZRA TSHISA SIBANDA , says, ban Ethiopian Airlines for bringing in 65 Zimbabweans from UK Corona Virus hit nation and other corona virus hit nations’

BROADCASTER EZRA TSHISA SIBANDA URGES GOVERNMENT to ban Ethiopian Airlines from Zimbabwe’s airspace because it was putting the country at risk by ferrying passengers coming from Coronavirus hit countries.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says, such an ill thought out mentality towards other countries and diaspora Zimbabweans is nothing more than shallow thinking by anyone.

Its amazing that this arises when Britain amongst all nations appreciates Covid 19 than anyone else after the close call with death that currently recuperating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went through recently when he was hospitalised in St Thomas hospital A&E department, because of Corona Virus.

This, as sad as it sounds was the best thing for the whole globe, having such a global figure suffer through this and walk out alive after being in hospital for several days. I say so because he more than anyone else, appreciates the value of the medical staff who worked hard to keep him alive in his hour of need. This shook the whole world who fully appreciate that corona virus, is real, the greatest threat ever to mankind, globally in over a century. Boris Johnson will be able to lead the globe in fighting the Coron a Virus, redirect a few shortfalls by the National health Service (NHS) and pull the nation out of this disaster.

Small broke nations globally will be looking to the International world for help in fighting the spread of the virus. Its great news to realise that now the British Government has given Zimbabwe, a US$43,6 million aid package towards Covid-19 medical supplies to assist in fighting the pandemic in Zimbabwe.Zimbabwe more than any other country know that this is a massive injection into a non existent Zimbabwe Health Service Delivery system , sadly peanuts to the corrupt militarised Mnangagwa regime that is failing the nation.

This a US$43,6 million aid package towards Covid-19 medical supplies to assist in fighting the pandemic in Zimbabwe, is a strong reminder to the hundreds of thousands of health care staff including cleaners, porters, bus drivers, train drivers, pilots, doctors, military and airforce , security, doctors, nurses, support workers in the system, know that their next of kin in Zimbabwe are well catered for by their second National country Britain and this inspires everyone, to work as a team, be passionate about what they do and work for the good of the British nation. Anyone calling for the Zimbabweans from Britain to be blocked from coming back to their motherland is simply a shallow minded person.

For the last twenty years have literally injected billions into the government revenues and economy, sustaining Zimbabwe under the most difficult of circumstances, courtesy the ruthless Mugabe , Zanu pf, Mnangagwa and their club of military oppressors. The diaspora have kept Zimbabwe alive and when things are this difficult, everyone must come together, work with unity of purpose and move the country forward.

Such a progressive step calls for people not to marginalise those returning and there is need for common sense to prevail, compassion to be shown as this global health crisis is here with us for sometime. It can take as much as 18 months or more to develop a vaccine for the Corona virus. Ezra being in the UK should realise that the 65 Zimbabweans are possibly mainly Zimbabwe residents with expired or about to expire visitors visas, as no one would risk leaving First world medical care to return to Zimbabweans.

Marginalising others should never be accepted in our society. We have seen the evil of marginalising others including marginalising Ndebele people from the early 80s during the murderous gukurahundi genocide which left 20,000 Ndebele’s dead, then marginalising whites , farm invasions murders, violence and other hostilies, therefore the lack of foresight in this matter is opening ourselves to further marginalisation in future including, wealth status, disability and much more. We need to stay alert and seek ways of helping the unfortunate, demonstrate that we are capable of supporting our own in times of difficulty. The diaspora are the same people who will still support the country for how ever long the chaos, corruption, collapsed Service delivery in Health care, Education, transport, Housing, Electricity, Employment and more continues.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says, we all know this virus is ravaging the globe and thousands , over 150,000 people have died so far in a few weeks so, its important to emphasise to the people the imporatance of social distancing, frequent hand wash with soap, water and use of sanitisers is best.

The people must realise that people will continue dying unfortunately but there is need for the public to realise that Covid -19 is a painful death with no family or friends allowed near anyone except contact by phone or social media where appropriate. Patients who end up dying receive messages from loved ones and give their last messages via the staff mentioned here who sacrifice their lives to be on the frontline in the battle against the spread of the corona virus.

Unfortunately, the removal and burial of Covid -19 dead bodies is best handled by specially trained personnel, with limited family and friends in attendance at the burials. This massive injection by Britain is uniting, showing love and concern for the people who help keep Britain running after having been forced out by the ruthless, oppressive, militarised filthy rich Mnangagwa Zanu pf. These same people could have been in the Zimbabwe health care Delivery system in the frontline against the Corona-Virus but never should anyone Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, utter such wreckless statements without considering the deeper implications about what he is saying,…absolute nonsense!

The only reason why Zimbabwe continues to be ruled by Mnangagwa and his militarised Zanu pf is because of the division, marginalisation, intolerance and more, which help the system to maintain a divide and rule status to their benefit,…lest you miss the point, WAIT FOR 2023 ELECTIONS!

UPDATE-After an expression of disgust by www.newzimbabwevision.com, over the marginalisation of the diaspora returnees in their motherland, finally the opposition party , MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has picked up on www.newzimbabwevision.com that the welfare of people is a priority when they arrive. The fact that he is speaking up, being the leader of the largest opposition, encourages the diaspora to realise , the MDC has the people’s interests at heart. Unlike Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, the MDC is not calling for people to be refused entry or return to their motherland, but rather for common sense to prevail as I advised earlier. Iam glad that the opposition is waking up to the fact that, the diaspora are Zimbabweans too, heavily fund the opposition both in Zimbabwe and across the diaspora, support and build the MDc structures across the diaspora and they have rights in their motherland which must be upheld by the system equally like everyone else.

Nelson Chamisa has urged the government of Zimbabwe to consider the welfare of Zimbabweans who are returning to the country.

His statement come a day after 65 Zimbabweans who arrived from the United Kingdon on Monday were reportedly subjected to inhumane treatment after government tried to force them to stay at Belvedere teachers College which has no running water.

“During this difficult time, we must treat each other with kindness and empathy. While the government must safeguard citizens, we urge the treatment of returning citizens with respect and dignity. We must avoid conduct that leads to stigmatisation and vitriol against fellow citizens.

nelson chamisa

✔

@nelsonchamisa

1/2 During this difficult time, we must treat each other with kindness and empathy.While the government must safeguard citizens,we urge the treatment of returning citizens with respect & dignity.We must avoid conduct that leads to stigmatisation & vitriol against fellow citizens.

“While returning citizens must be placed in mandatory quarantine, conditions of living must be decent and habitable. Quarantine is not punishment. We urge government to ensure adequate testing facilities and that there is fair and equal treatment of every person regardless of their status.”

Zimbabweans coming from different countries are subjected to a mandatory 14 days lockdown. – Byo24News

Anyway, Politics aside, this is atime for national unity, peace, and workjing together to fight this scourge of Covid-19-Wake up Zimbabwe!

These are mainly returning residents desperate because of cash, accomodation or other crisis including overstaying their welcome with whomever they were visiting, desperate to join their own families especially children in such a global health crisis. Remember that the majority of pilots and Aircraft technicians from as far as the 80s for Air Zimbabwe were trained in Ethiopia and the last thing a nation like Zimbabwe with no planes allowed in Europe airspace because they do not meet several minimum flying standards, would not ban Ethiopia airways. People in difficulty should be able to return to their mother country, case in point the UK has managed to bring back over a million British residents on repatriation flights due to this corona crisis and still has an average 65 flights a day down from 600 or so a day landing mainly bringing back UK residents medical facilities, food and other key deliveries for the nation to run.

What Zimbabwe simply needs to do is quarantine them, in safe healthy welfare and then release them afterwords with accurate records of their destinations for the purposes of track, tracing and monitoring if any medical emergencies arise. The best placed government Minister to address the issue and explain the way forward for this lot and any more Zimbabweans returning home is Nick Mangwana .

In a Facebook post on Monday Sibanda said, “Zimbabwe GVT should immediately ban Ethiopian Airlines operating from Harare & importing COVID-19 to Zim via passengers coming from Europe. Over 90% of COVID-19 cases are linked to people from UK.”

Sibanda argued that the lockdown will not be implemented effectively if the country did not fully close its borders and airspace.

“Lockdown was designed to defeat Coronavirus. It can only be effective when implemented fully, stopping movement of people, closing borders and airports with exception of cargo, containment through self isolation, tracing and tracking down people who have had contacts with those tested positive.

“Last please quarantine those landing in Harare for at least 6 weeks at Belvedere College, test them for COVID-19 before releasing them. Some wont show symptoms in 14 days so keep them for 6 weeks to be sure. Those having thoughts of visiting Zim at this moment in time, use your brains and sit down. Stop risking lives of our poor people back home #COVID -19.”

Zimbabwe has been seeing a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases linked to people coming from Europe. – Byo24