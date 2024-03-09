Fleeing male CID officer floored by female cop who grabbed him by the belt and lifted him up.

MALE CID Beitbridge officer who knocked down male officers in attempt to flee court, brought down by a female cop who grabbed him by the belt and lifted him into the air.

Slender-built female cop stuns judges

A slender-built female cop stunned judges at the High Court in Masvingo last week when she brought down a convicted fraudster who bolted out of the dock, tried to run out of the courtroom knocking down male cops in his dash for the exit door.

Tyron Makayi was only stopped in his treks by Plannet Chigwada who latched at him by the belt while in full flight, had him slightly hanging in the air before she brought him to the floor.

Makayi worked for CID Beitbridge and he could not believe it when Justice Mawadze confirmed his 3 year-custodial sentence for bribe.

He sought his path to freedom.

