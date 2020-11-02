- VIENNA SHOOTING :Police carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests after a gunman murdered 4 in the heart of Vienna.
- TERRORISM: UK TERRORISM THREAT level has been upgraded from "substantial" to "severe".
- MDC ALLIANCE LEADER NELSON CHAMISA SAYS ZIMBABWE needs to be exorcised by the church as it is too polarised and cannot move forward as a nation.
- THE STATE HAS OPPOSED BAIL FOR A gold syndicate, which includes Mnangagwa's niece the Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya, businessman Ali Mohamad and CIO operatives Steven Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda claiming they will flee the country as there is a hovering minimum five year jail sentence.
- ZIMBABWE PROPOSES A NEW LAW, CRIMINALISING THE identification of rogue Militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime agents who commit rights abuses .
FORMER MDC T MP FOR MASVINGO Central Tongai Matutu has joined Zanu PF saying the opposition party “in its various forms” has lost direction as it is now wasting precious time bickering among themselves.
Cde Matutu was welcomed by President Mnangagwa and the two Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi at State House in Harare this afternoon.
President Mnangagwa said he felt elated in welcoming back “home” Cde Matutu.
Briefing journalists, Cde Matutu said he was not joining Zanu PF because he was desperate but he was guided by his conscience and was convinced that his decision was the best choice not only for him but for the nation.
He said more people were expected to follow suit as they were fed up by the loss of direction within the MDCs. HERALD