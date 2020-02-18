FOUR machete wielding Zimbabweans attacked Penhalonga Redwing Mine guards in an attempt to gain entry.

FOUR daring Mutare robbers are in the dock after allegedly using machetes and axes to attack security guards as Redwing Mine in Penhalonga in an attempt to gain entry.

The gang of four consisted of 24-year-old Zondai Urayayi, Theophelous Gapara (28), Godfrey Dzingirai (43) and Darlington Mutsigo (26) are being charged with malicious damage to property, theft and assault.

The quartet appeared before Mutare magistrate, Tendai Mahwe this Monday and was remanded in custody to Wednesday for the continuation of trial.

Allegations are that on third of last month, the four and their accomplices who are still at large attacked security guards at Redwing Mine with machetes and axes demanding access into the mine.

The court heard that the security guards fled and the gang destroyed the guardroom before stealing mining equipment including a shovel, pick and rope.

However, the security team later fired warning shots to disperse the gang with four of them being arrested after police investigations.

Machete-wielding gangs have recently been on the limelight after the mining sector has been riddled with cases of violence perpetrated by these gangs. This has pushed the police to launch Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Ukukorokoza Akuphele which has seen several illegal mining areas closing down. – zbc

