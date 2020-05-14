Harare man from Jimmy Mhlanga (40),in court for disclosing another person’s Covid-19 positive status on a WhatsApp group

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

Harare man from Jimmy Mhlanga (40),in court for disclosing another person’s Covid-19 positive status on a WhatsApp group, in contravention of the Public Health Act, which provides for patient confidentiality..herald

Leave a Comment