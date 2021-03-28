IF ANY ZIM, DREAMS OF A GREAT FUTURE under the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf, its a bad dream,..wake up!

VENEZUELA HAS THE LEARGEST oil reserves of any country in the world, yet “economic war” on Venezuela and “falling oil prices, international sanctions, and the country’s business elite”and “years of economic mismanagement, and corruption” have brought poverty and forced millions to leave the dead economy and hunger and suffering in the collapsed country. The Zanu-PF-led Government has made considerable progress in delivering on developmental projects and other election promises outlined in its manifesto despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Mnangagwa has said. In his keynote address to the first session of the 115th Zanu-PF Central Committee in Harare yesterday, the President said one of the notable achievements is the signing of the US$30 million oil and gas exploration deal, which will see the country become the fifth-largest producer of oil in the world if deposits in Muzarabani, Mashonaland Central, prove to be commercially exploitable. Two oil and gas wells will be drilled by October this year, while production might start as early as March next year. “The Second Republic is on a permanent and irreversible path of modernising, industrialising and growing our economy. Yesterday (Friday), I witnessed the signing ceremony of a US$30 million oil and gas exploration agreement between my Government, Geo-Associates Private Limited Company and Invictus Energy, an Australian Stock Exchange-listed company. This strategic project has far-reaching positive prospects to transform the livelihoods of the people of Muzarabani District in particular and boost the (Gross Domestic Product) GDP of Mashonaland Central Province.” He said investors are confident “they will find oil”. “If that happens, according to estimates, Zimbabwe will be the fifth-largest oil producer, and that is a unique position.” Agriculture, he added, was poised to register gains anchored by a bumper harvest, while the Presidential Horticulture Programme is also reportedly taking root. WWW.NEWZIMBABWEVISION.COM SAYS, LEST YOU FORGET, Zimbabwe is no different from Venezuela, so do not buy into this ‘Zimbabwe is open to business mantra’ along with alleged oil find by a militarised corrupt Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. Let the story of Venezuela demonstrate what we are heading for. Zimbabwe’s multibillion dollar diamond find under the corrupt, draconian militarised Mugabe Zanu pf was in Manicaland Chiadzwa diamond fields, led to the government using two Gunship Helicopters in November 2008 to shoot and kill over 100 people in a few seconds, with the military following up on foot with dogs, finishing off survivors. Chiadzwa is the largest diamond field ever found in the world in the last 110 years yet because of the corrupt militarised Zanu pf, people were forcibly removed from their ancestors homes and moved elsewhere, people tortured, maimed and killed. Mugabe militarised the now Mnangagwa militarised Zanu pf, built the longest airstrip in Zimbabwe, which facilitated the clandestine weapons and diamond shipment from the Chiadzwa blood diamond field which had been seized by the Zimbabwean army. To put everything into perspective, Zimbabwe was brought about by the ‘BULLET’ not the ‘BALLOT’ and its foolishness to believe that a BALLOT will remove the corrupt militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime from power in 2023. Its amazing how the people of Zimbabwe and the opposition imagine that this could ever happen, the way things stand. Opposition need to unite, irrespective of race, tribe, colour, religion, and gender, and speak with one voice. Zimbabwe faces a common evil which is the corrupt blood thirsty militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime, lets unite and deal with this once and for all. Millions of Zimbabweans are spread across the diaspora, living away from home in fear of this regime and its clear, beyond 2023 this regime will still prevail unless if we unite now and act as one. We all know that this regime is made up of filthy rich US$ multimillionaires, who have corruptly amassed mines, multiple farms, businesses and own untold wealth. No BALLOT can unseat such a draconian regime, reversing what in their minds, is what they fought for,…self enrichment as it was never about the ordinary people, who, today, 40 years after independence are actually poorer than they were under the racist Ian Smith regime. Back then, the master’s dog ate steak and the natives ate porridge but they were full. Now its the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime who eat steak while the ordinary people suffer. For the umpteenth time, WWWNEWZIMBABWEVISION.COM says the only way we can see progress, is for opposition to unite, an hold round table talks with the powerful Generals and grant them immunity from prosecution against humanity and associated crimes in the past. These are people who would rather let the country collapse, see the ordinary people suffer, while they amass wealth for their children and descendants. This is why such talks would help facilitate a smooth exit form power by this militarised regime, return to barracks by the military, implementation of Electoral Reforms, opening up of rural areas for voter education and opposition campaign, external voting by the over 5 million diaspora Zimbabweans. Meanwhile we would best have a transition or care taker government to move the country forward while preparing the nation for elections without this lawless militarised draconian regime, possibly, a year later. This is the only way, the country can restore order, the Rule of law, democracy and open up investment from across the globe.

WAKE UP ZIMBABWE, right now this regime is pushing through, the DRACONIAN PATRIOTIC BILL, is legislation designed to criminalise and impose stiff penalties on Zimbabweans critical of the Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. If you dream of a great future for yourself, children and descendants, Wake up Zimbabwe, you are having a bad dream!Rich , poor, black, white, male, female, any gender, tribe or religion, we face a common enemy which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime.

No electoral reform, no vote! Zanu pf must fall! The Patriotic Bill is nothing more than the final nail in the coffin as the oppressive militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf seeks to survive the harsh onslaught by free voices. Many people have been jailed, tortured, maimed, killed or vanished for standing up against this blood thirsty regime.

The www.newzimbabwevision.com Editor in Chief Sibusiso Ngwenya is a global voice that will not be silenced by this oppressive regime.

I have always, been critical of the militarised Zanu pf regime from the time of the late former president Robert Mugabe and I continue to speak out globally across mainstream and social media, while freely communicating with anyone irrespective of what country or regime they are in or represent so long as they lend much needed assistance to the oppressed people of Zimbabwe, the more this is exposed.This draconian bill, is meant to silence fearless vocal people who are able to speak out about the suppression of human rights in the country.

It criminalises, communicating with foreign governments , like exposing Human rights abuses which cause the imposition of sanctions as simply spreading false statements influencing foreign governments or any other such conduct aimed at undermining the country. Any conviction in relation to such charges would result in the imposition of stiff punitive measures against the alleged perpetrator.

Wake up Zimbabwe, we face a common enemy , which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. No electoral reform, no vote! Whatever anyone needs to expose, it will be fearlessly shared. We have not come this far under a brutal oppressive Zanu pf regime , to now back down.

Think about your children, the lost generation who are denied housing, electricity, health care, roads, employment, food freedom, basic needs, human rights and more basic needs which the DRACONIAN PATRIOTIC BILL by the Mnangagwa militarised Zanu pf regime is meant to silence!All are the innocent victims of an oppressive system, Zanu pf must fall!

Let no one ever fall under the false impression that without Economic Sabotage and crippling the system by making the nation ungovernable using PEOPLE POWER, we will never be liberated. Why would anyone especially diaspora Zimbabweans, invest or be stupid enough to risk investing their hard earned money into a lawless, corrupt system led by the filthy rich militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf criminal regime who are hungry for your money?

We as Zimbabweans must take full responsibility now, stand up and be counted and dismantle the system or we will face a resounding defeat again by the oppressive militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime in 2023.

We are simply escorting this ruthless blood thirsty evil party to yet another defeat in 2023 as the custom ever since Independence on 18 April 1980 under Mugabe the master of Black Oppression, who forced Zimbabweans across the dispora.

Worldwide, Zimbabweans need to ramp up the pressure against the militarised Mnangagwa regime by pressuring their respective governments to break ties with the oppressive regime, the very reason why millions of Zimbabweans are spread across the diaspora, having fled from the oppression.

Zimbabweans must demand for Zimbabwe embassies worldwide to be closed and the Zimbabwe government employees including the ambassadors, stripped of their diplomatic immunity and privileges, removed from the countries and sent back to Zimbabwe.Patriotic Bill or not, we all need to work together in closing all economic space from which the regime is benefiting while the ordinary people suffer.

Economic sabotage must include identifying businesses or investments with links to the oppressive militarised Mnangagwa regime, pressing for economic sanctions against all such businesses and firmly discouraging any investment of finance or resources by International Investors including the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund, International Development Association (IDA) , Non Governmental organisations (NGOs and more Institutions and individuals.Short of Zimbabweans crashing this regime by shutting down the regime and making Zimbabwe ungovernable , the system will not budge an inch. Its either we as Zimbabweans take full responsibility now, stand up and be counted and dismantle the system or we will face a resounding defeat again by the oppressive force in 2023.The militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime originally led by the three retired trained soldiers, President Mnangagwa, Vice President Chiwenga and the recently disgraced and resigned Vice President Mohadi, is a highly oppressive regime. They are ruthless war veterans of the liberation struggle from the racist Rhodesian leader Ian Smith,I have always stated that Zimbabwe gained Independence from the British on 18 April 1980 when Black Mugabe took over from white Ian Smith but nothing changed, same evil , different colour but for Zimbabweans, we are now 40 years into oppression by the ‘Better Blacks’ who use the same oppressive laws and system to keep their own kith and kin down, while they monopolise all wealth and power.Basically Zanu pf is a well entrenched military dictatorship, oppressive regime which came into power by the BULLET and thats why the people have continuously lost elections to the militarised Zanu pf regime since 1980. A BALLOT will not unseat a military dictatorship. 2023 general elections will change nothing, the people will only participate in an already flawed election , set up by the regime, to legitimise yet another stolen election.The people need to remember that these few powerful military figures are filthy rich multimillionaires, who own massive free farmland, businesses, mines, and are guilty of past crimes against humanity including the gukurahundi genocide in the early 1980s soon after independence where the tribalist Shona Fifth Brigade butchered over 20, 000 unarmed Ndebeles across Midlands and Matebeleland provinces. Unless the oppressive militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf is dismantled, we are simply moving very fast but getting nowhere. Zanu pf must fall and that starts with all opposition uniting and standing their ground. Lest you forget, the now Vice President who is also the Minister of Health, Constantine Chiwenga was the then commander of One Brigade in Bulawayo, a key logistics centre for all Fifth Brigade attacks in Matebeleland.The same military figures built up their wealth through the Chiadzwa diamond fields when they massacred civilians to drive them off the diamond fields using helicopter gunships in broad daylight as the military took over the diamond fields, hence why the big fish are filthy rich multimillionaires, who own private jets, helicopters, latest models of vehicles, farms, businesses and more. They are not prepared to give away Zimbabwe a mineral rich land to the democratic people of Zimbabwe as they fear being hauled before the law and International Crime Bodies to face prosecution for their crimes against humanity, hence the Patriotic Bill.These oppressive dark forces fear that a restoration of the Rule of Law in Zimbabwe would lead to them losing their ill gotten wealth to the people. They are not ready to accept this and so they are always ready to kill in order to protect their ill gotten wealth and set up their families and descendants while the rest of Zimbabwe suffer.If opposition could understand this simple back ground, then all opposition would unite and work as one against a common enemy, which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime by calling for round table talks with the generals and granting them immunity against all prosecution for past crimes against humanity, assuring them that their ill gotten wealth will not be touched when the people take back the motherland from this dictatorship. No Patriotic Bill would silence a fearless voice like the fearless www.newzimbabwevision.com Editor in Chief Sibusiso NgwenyaA united opposition should then have a caretaker government ready to take over when the military step down and all army return to barracks. It is important to swiftly bring in , much needed, Electoral Reforms, open up the rural areas to opposition, and activists, demilitarise rural areas, dismantle the whole Zanu pf structures from the head all the way down to the most basic structures such as the rural headmen, update the voters roll and avail the voters disc for scrutiny.

If you dream of a great future for yourself, children and descendants, Wake up Zimbabwe, you are having a bad dream!Rich , poor, black, white, male, female, any gender, tribe or religion, we face a common enemy which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. No electoral reform, no vote! Zanu pf must fall! DISCUSS- Sibusiso Ngwenya