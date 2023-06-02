“IF BONA MUGABE HAS 21 farms, how about her father? You should ask yourself how many farms does the late President Robert Mugabe and his other two sons have?” FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara says a divorce case involving the late former President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona, exposed how Zimbabwe has been looted to economic collapse by the ruling elite.

Mutambara made the remarks this week in the capital at the launch of his book titled Ideas and Solutions.

Former Finance and Economic Development minister in Mugabe’s Cabinet, Simba Makoni — who later challenged Mugabe in the 2008 elections — was the director of ceremonies.

Addressing the gathering, Mutambara said Bona’s divorce court case opened a can of worms after it came out that she owned several properties.

“If Bona Mugabe has 21 farms, how about her father? You should ask yourself how many farms does the late President Robert Mugabe and his other two sons have?” Mutambara said.

“How many do you think the Vice-President and other ministers have?”

According to court records, Bona and her estranged husband, Simba Chikore own vast swathes of land in prime residential areas in Harare, 21 farms, an US$8 million mansion in Dubai and a fleet of luxury cars.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa dismissed the allegations. Newsday

