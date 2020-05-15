SPECIAL import delivery-from 6 Zim haulage drivers, to Zambia after testing positive,for Coronavirus at Chirundu Zambia Border

IMPORTED COVID-19 FROM SIX ZIMBABWEAN HAULAGE TRUCK DRIVERS AT Chirundu, border, who tested positive for Coronavirus

Zambian Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has reported that sic Zimbabwean truck drivers have tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister revealed that 14 new COVID- 19 cases were recorded in Zambia from 161 Lusaka tests done on Thursday.

The tests revealed that 10 of the cases are truck drivers (4 Zambians, 6 Zimbabweans) coming via Chirundu.

As of Friday Zambia has had cumulative: 668 cases, 7 deaths, 152 recovered, 509 admitted and 4,045 cases who have completed quarantine.

Zambian reports added that Chinsali General Hospital has been successfully established as a lab diagnostic centre and will now be processing Nakonde (Muchinga) samples.- Byo24