- THE European Union (EU) rules out budget support to the broke Zim gvt, citing "massive misuse" of public funds as exposed by various audits and the failure to ensure transparency and predictability.
- SPECIAL import delivery-from 6 Zim haulage drivers, to Zambia after testing positive,for Coronavirus at Chirundu Zambia Border
- MDC ALLIANCE TENDAI BITI WINS COURT CASE FOR CLIENT and now court has ruled, US$ debts must be settled in US$, as monetary changes made by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on October 1, 2018, including the conversion of the US dollar account balances into RTGS and the Finance ministry's 2% tax on money transfers were a violation of the right to property and, therefore, invalid.
- Harare man from Jimmy Mhlanga (40),in court for disclosing another person’s Covid-19 positive status on a WhatsApp group
- BULAWAYO Covid-19 testing stops conducting tests due to a critical shortage of testing kits .
Zambian Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has reported that sic Zimbabwean truck drivers have tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus.
In a statement on Friday, the Minister revealed that 14 new COVID- 19 cases were recorded in Zambia from 161 Lusaka tests done on Thursday.
The tests revealed that 10 of the cases are truck drivers (4 Zambians, 6 Zimbabweans) coming via Chirundu.
As of Friday Zambia has had cumulative: 668 cases, 7 deaths, 152 recovered, 509 admitted and 4,045 cases who have completed quarantine.
Zambian reports added that Chinsali General Hospital has been successfully established as a lab diagnostic centre and will now be processing Nakonde (Muchinga) samples.- Byo24