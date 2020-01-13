Inyathi, Bubi District, Matabeleland North province Son 19 killed dad, with an axe and his mother attempted to conceal the murder

A 19-year-old man from Inyathi in Bubi District, Matabeleland North province allegedly fatally struck his father with an axe and his mother attempted to conceal the murder.

Musawenkosi Ncube allegedly struck his father Mr Sipho Ncube (42) with an axe more than a week ago and he died at Mpilo Central Hospital last Wednesday

Mr Ncube’s wife, Beauty Ncube who is mother to the fugitive murder suspect, allegedly attempted to conceal the murder by giving a false report to the police that the deceased was injured after he fell on a rake.

Police have since arrested Ncube while her son is on the run.

Speaking to The Chronicle at the deceased’s homestead on Friday, Mr Ncube’s brother, Mr Fanveli Ncube said his brother’s son allegedly axed his father but efforts were made to cover up the crime. “The information that we have gathered so far is that his son attacked him while defending his mother. We don’t know what my brother and his wife were fighting over. After the incident his wife told police that my brother was drunk and fell onto a rake. Initially I did not make an issue as I had not seen the wound until my brother who works at Mpilo Central Hospital called me and showed me the picture. That’s when I refused to sign papers claiming he fell on a rake,” said Mr Ncube.

He said his brother died on Wednesday due to injuries sustained following the attack.

“I had to make a counter report leading to his wife’s arrest but the son is on the run,” said Mr Ncube.

Efforts to contact acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona for comment yesterday were fruitless as she was not answering her cellphone. Chronicle Reporter

