- WAR VETERANS DEMAND THAT PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA'S shelves his US$3,5 billion compensation pact with white former commercial farmers, describing the move as highly discriminatory, degrading and akin to selling out the liberation struggle.
- A SHIP CARRYING 6000 CATTLE AND 43 crew from New Zealand to China capsized after losing an engine in stormy weather in the East China Sea. Only Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines has been rescued but searches for the capsized ship continue.
- 83,883 CORONA VIRUS INFECTIONS in India in 24 hours, total, 67,376 deaths so far
- JACOB NGARIVHUME, ORGANISER OF THE PLANNED July 31 mass protests, has been granted $50 000 bail
- JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS MINISTER Ziyambi Ziyambi has filed for divorce saying his relationship with his wife has irretrievably broken down with no prospects of restoration.
July 31 mass protests, has been granted $50 000 bail coupled with stiff conditions on charges of scheming against Government by the High Court.
Justice Siyabona Msithu allowed Ngarivhume appeal for bail on the grounds of changed circumstances. His lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku successfully argued the matter for Ngarivhume.
Ngarivhume was denied bail following after spending 43 days in custody. He was charged along with political activist, Hopewell Chin’ono, who is awaiting ruling for his appeal for the same relief before another judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi this afternoon.
Chin’ono and Ngarivhume were charged with incitement to commit public violence or alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence by posting messages through their Twitter handles between March 1 and July 20.
It is alleged that while in Harare city centre, Ngarivhume posted numerous messages on Twitter in an attempt to influence many people to engage in public violence or participate in a gathering that would disturb peace.
In some of the messages he said he met and consulted different stakeholders while mobilising for the demonstration. Ngarivhume alleged in the messages that he had met with people such as Mr Ian Makone, Dr Shingi Munyeza, Mr Elton Mangoma and Godfrey Tsenengamu as part of mobilising people. – dailynews