Jailed Russian Alexei Navalny an opposition leader, has died

JAILED RUSSIAN ALEXEI Navalny an opposition leader, outspoken critic of Putin, and speaker for freedom and democracy, serving a 19 year jail term, is dead. He reportedly died this morning after a walk in the penal colony, where he was being held on numerous political charges. He felt faint then collapsed. Authorities and emergency services spent time to revive him but this failed

‘Poland PM says Putin is responsible for his death’.

Ukraine president Zelensky says ‘obvious Putin is behind his death’. Media generally say ‘ those who dare to openly critiscise Putin usually die mysteriously’. He leaves behind, his wife, son and daughter. More news to follow-By Sibusiso Ngwenya