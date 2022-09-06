JOMA BUS ROLLS BACK and crashes at Boterekwa gorge killing a passenger.

One passenger died while several others were injured when a Joma bus they were travelling in developed an engine failure while negotiating the treacherous Boterekwa escarpment in Shurugwi and rolled back before landing on its left side just before midday today.

According to The Herald, the Joma bus driver said he had 33 passengers on board.

He said as he was negotiating the steep ascent, the bus developed a fault and started rolling back.

“The passengers started screaming and there was confusion all over, but I managed to avoid plunging into the steep gorge,” he said.

Police who were at the scene said a female passenger was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital while the majority of the passengers were treated and discharged.

Source – Herald