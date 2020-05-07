KHUPHE, requests for police to clear Harvest House, fumigation and sweeping the premises for dangerous/ illegal items, while also maintaining law and order so that there are no disturbances going forward

THOKOZANE KHUPHE, in a letter to Harare police requests for police to help in clearing Harvest House, fumigation and sweeping the premises for dangerous/ illegal items, while also maintaining law and order so that there are no disturbances going forward

Interim MDC leadership led by Thokozani Khupe is moving swiftly to press home its advantage by taking over the party’s national headquarters in Harare.

In a letter to Harare police, the interim leadership called for police to help in evicting the previous leadership alleging that there are between 15 and 35 youths vowing to resist the occupation of the headquarters by the new leadership.

The interim leadership also highlighted the need to fumigate the whole building and for the police to sweep the premises so that they are free of any illegal or dangerous items, while also maintaining law and order so that there are no disturbances going forward. – Daily News