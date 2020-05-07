KHUPHE, requests for police to clear Harvest House, fumigation and sweeping the premises for dangerous/ illegal items, while also maintaining law and order so that there are no disturbances going forward

- DOCTORS, NURSES, PORTERS, VOLUNTEERS, among the UK health workers who have died from Covid-19
- 'ZANU PF HAS NO HAND IN THE MDC-T infighting '- Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu
- Registrar General Clemence Masango, to spend second night in 'luxury' police cells awaiting his court appearance this Friday.
- STANSTEAD AIRPORT Passengers will be required to cover their faces with their own clothing and wear gloves to limit the spread of coronavirus
- '40 MDC MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT defy MDC directive to withdraw their participation in parliamentary activities;- Energy Mutodi , Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi
Interim MDC leadership led by Thokozani Khupe is moving swiftly to press home its advantage by taking over the party’s national headquarters in Harare.
In a letter to Harare police, the interim leadership called for police to help in evicting the previous leadership alleging that there are between 15 and 35 youths vowing to resist the occupation of the headquarters by the new leadership.
The interim leadership also highlighted the need to fumigate the whole building and for the police to sweep the premises so that they are free of any illegal or dangerous items, while also maintaining law and order so that there are no disturbances going forward. – Daily News