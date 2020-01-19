Light-skinned Asian man in his mid-20s, stabbed a 10-year-old boy in front of his mother in the area of Belper Street, Leicester

Hunt for man who stabbed 10-year-old boy in front of his mother Police are hunting a man who stabbed a 10-year-old boy in a street in Leicester.

The boy was with his mother in Belper Street on Saturday at around 5.20pm when he was approached by the attacker who stabbed the youngster before fleeing the scene.

A member of the public called emergency services and the child was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Police say the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and his mother was not injured.

The suspect was described by police as a light-skinned Asian man in his mid-20s, around 5ft 10in tall, of chubby build and who was wearing a brown jacket.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley of Leicestershire Police said: “This was an act of violence against a young child who was out, in the street, with his mother.

“It happened in a residential area at a time of day when there would have been people about, either on foot or driving through.”

He added: “We need to find who was responsible for injuring this boy.

“If you were in the area of Belper Street between the times of 4.30pm and 6.30pm and saw what happened or a man matching this description we want to hear from you.

“Equally, if you have any dashcam footage or CCTV of the area please get in touch.”

Police have thrown a cordon up around the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call 101 quoting incident 437 of 18 January. Sky News

WELCOME EVERYONE: 289,137 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 289,137 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,588 likes

24,630 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,822

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4

photo-A 10-year-old was stabbed in front of his mother in Leicester. : Google Maps