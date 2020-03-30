‘MDC , has suspended Masvingo Sec for Infor Charamba, SG Musendekwa, Organising Sec Mudzingwa and Treasurer Munazo over misconduct’

Sources from the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House (MRTH) revealed to this publication that Chamisa directed the party National Secretary General (SG), Charlton Hwende to suspend Masvingo Provincial Assembly Secretary for Information Derick Charamba, Provincial Secretary General Erium Musendekwa, Provincial Organising Secretary Bornface Mudzingwa and Provincial Treasurer Innocent Munazo.

The suspension comes on the heels of the total dissolution of the party’ s Masvingo Provincial Executive Assembly last month.

In a letter in possession of this publication, Hwende accused the suspended members of breaching party’ s code of conduct. He indicated that the suspension would take effect immediately and will be in force until investigations and subsequent disciplinary measures are completed.

MDC Masvingo province has given Chamisa a torrid time as they refuse to take his orders to impose his loyalists on top positions in his bid to discard members perceived to be disloyal to him.

Further revelations allege that the suspended MDC members together with the embattled former MDC Masvingo Provincial Chairman, James Gumbi absconded a disciplinary hearing which was scheduled for 17 March 2020 at MRTH.

Even though Gumbi has not been suspended, he is on record accusing Chamisa of victimising his province over unsubstantiated claims. He accuses Chamisa of employing divide and rule tactics to purge dissenting voices in the party.

Gumbi claimed that he bankrolled Chamisa’ s presidential campaign in 2018 using his own money and was disturbed by Chamisa’ s ungratefulness.

Apparently, the suspended Charamba did not have good words for Chamisa as he labelled him an “immature leader who has failed to uphold (MDC founding leader) Morgan Tsvangirai’ s legacy.”

“The only problem that he is destroying our party and for the first time, MDC has a very immature leadership in the name of Nelson Chamisa. Evidently, Chamisa is failing to uphold the legacy left behind by Morgan Tsvangirai.

“The reason why there is a faction pushing for an extra-ordinary congress is for the party to have a new leader who will uphold Tsvangirai’ s legacy. This one (Chamisa) is a divisive leader who survives on divide and rule tactic. He is trusting strangers like (former ZANU PF Politburo member) Mavhaire at the expense of loyal members that Tsvangirai left behind,” complained Charamba.

MDC structures have been in disarray since the legitimacy of Chamisa’ s party presidency was challenged in the Courts by Dr Thokozani Khupe.

Harare Post

