MDC MPs PARLIAMENTARY SNUBBING, ONCE AGAIN strengthens Zanu pf Parliamentary standing as Zanu pf numbers im Parliamentary Portfolio Committees resumed sitting yesterday with only Zanu-PF MPs in attendance while their MDC Alliance counterparts snubbed the meetings because Zanu pf alone have the numbers so they meet the quorum requirements

This is a shortsighted move by MDC as Zanu PF is reportedly pushing to do away with by-elections and allow political parties to choose a replacement in the event MP recalls from Parliament or MP death.

Zanu Pf information deputy minister Energy Mutodi claimed last week that there was public sentiment to abolish by-elections soon after MDC-T recalled four MDC Alliance legislators from Parliament.

“Views from the masses indicate recalled MDC-T MPs must be replaced by nominees from their party.

By-elections will plunge the nation into election mood (sic) prematurely and derail government from focusing on economic recovery,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Khupe wants to be sworn in as an MP as soon as possible to pave way for her possible appointment as leader of MDC in the National Assembly,

Last month, the Supreme Court declared that Chamisa was illegitimate, appointed Khupe an interim leader and ordered the party to hold an extra-ordinary congress to replace him within three months.

Sources said moves were afoot to fast-track a law which gives parties the right of recall and to nominate a replacement without need for a by-election.

“A by-election in one constituency can take up to $2 million to run, now imagine if we are going to have by-elections in close to 50 constituencies in the event the MDC Alliance legislators, who have decided to boycott Parliament, are recalled? That would be over $100 million which could have been used to revive the economy,” a government official said.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said he was not aware of any moves to close out by-elections, saying legally, the position was that any vacancy that arose at council or House of Assembly level would be filled through a by-election. “From the side of Zec, we have not made any such proposal. As it stands, any vacancy that arises will be filled in through a by-election and we are ready to fulfil our mandate. But, as you are aware, Zec has issued a statement that we have suspended the holding of by-elections because of the COVID-19,” Silaigwana said.

MDC Alliance wants by elections to settle the battle for legitimacy against Khupe and her camp after she recalled Alliance legislators Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), chief whip Prosper Mutseyami (Chikanga-Dangamvura), Lillian Timveous (Midlands senator) and Tabitha Khumalo (Bulawayo proportional representation).

MDC Alliance deputy secretary general Jameson Timba said the party had disengaged from Parliament and begun consultations with structures.

“We are heading to a mass resignation of our parliamentarians and this will force us to a by-election, where the people will decide. We decided that as leaders we can’t impose our decisions on the people. They are the ones who elected us, so they should define our next step,” he said.

Last week, lawyer and political analyst Alex Magaisa said the chaos in the opposition party was being orchestrated by the ruling Zanu PF party, which he alleges wants to force through a government of national unity (GNU) with a weak opposition.

“The regime wants a GNU with a weak and submissive opposition it can control. They can tell the world that they are now working with the MDC,” he said.

With two-thirds majority in Parliament, Zanu PF would amend the law in order to get rid of by-elections, while a GNU agreement would include a constitutional amendment to avoid elections for seven years on the grounds of focusing on the economy, he said.

The seats held by MDC Alliance MPs who were recalled would be awarded to Khupe’s party to eliminate the risk of losing at the polls, he added.

If the by-elections are banned, Khupe and Mwonzora will have control of all parliamentarians from the MDC Alliance and will be able to put her own people in .

The Health Portfolio Committee which is chaired by opposition MP Ruth Labode met, but was composed of Zanu-PF MPs only who, however, formed the required quorum. Labode’s committee was one of the those which was occasionally disrupted by Zanu-PF legislators in a bid to force opposition legislators to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This was after MDC Alliance MPs refused to recognise Mnangagwa in Parliament.

Yesterday’s Parliament snub was in protest over the recall of four MDC Alliance MPs Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana), Prosper Mutseyami (chief whip National Assembly), Tabitha Khumalo (leader of the opposition in the National Assembly), and Lillian Timveous (chief whip in Senate) by Thokozani Khupe’s party.

About 85 MDC Alliance legislators have vowed to support their party president Nelson Chamisa and to resign from Parliament if the onslaught on their party members continues.

On Thursday, the Lands and Agriculture Committee chaired by Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena will sit to gather oral evidence from the Agriculture ministry on financing and preparedness for the 2020 winter cropping season.

It is not clear whether the MDC Alliance MPs will attend, given that most of them have exited Parliamentary Portfolio Committee WhatsApp groups.

Labode yesterday confirmed the snub, vowing to completely disengage from Parliament if the onslaught on party MPs continued.

“I am at a funeral and did not attend Parliament. MDC Alliance MPs in my committee also did not attend we are totally disengaging from Parliament activities,” said Labode. – newsday