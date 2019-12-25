MDC- NORTH AMERICA DONATES FOOD worth in total ZWL $700 to the old and disadvantaged in controversial Chief Ndiweni’s area in Ntabazinduna.

The donation was conducted in Ntabazinduna a community where the late former Minister of Home Affairs, a.k.a Black Russian, the Zapu intelligence Supremo during the liberation Struggle and eventually the Zapu leader after Zapu broke away from the 1987 Unity Accord , Dumiso Dabengwa came from, also the wwwnewzimbabwevision.com editor in Chief Sibusiso Ngwenya ‘s home village Ntabazinduna from Zvimba originally when his great grand dad Nyamangara travelled to and settled in Ntabazinduna Matebeleland in the 1880s and changed his name from Nyamangara totem Gushungo to Ngwenya, an interesting name choice as the late oppressive Robert Gabriel Mugabe totem Gushungo travelled from Zvimba to teach at Matebeleland’s Hope Fountain High school under the name Ngwenya.

The ceremony was led by MDC president Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda and graced by MP Tsepiso Ndlovu, a local MP, MDC Youth Secretary General Ostallo Siziba and the local senator ,

They will also give away Christmas hampers to an old people’s home in Bulawayo on Christmas day. Sibusiso Ngwenya

