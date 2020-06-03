MDC-T iNTERIM LEADERSHIP DECISION TO EXPELL Nelson Chamisa from the party , means Chamisa cannot compete for MDC leadership at extraordinary congress scheduled for 31 July 2020

The expulsion also means that Chamisa no longer has the option to contest the party’s leadership at its extraordinary congress scheduled for July 31.

Chamisa was dismissed from the party for violating constitutional provisions after he issued communication as MDC Alliance president last week.

The communication related to appointments and redeployments to the party’s national standing committee.

According to Thokozani Khupe’s spokesperson, Chamisa had expelled himself as a result of his intransigence in the face of the Supreme Court judgment. – Daily News