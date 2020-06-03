- FULL TEXT: 'I AM SORRY FOR WORKING with ZANU PF' former Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Gandawa apologises I
- MDC-T INTERIM LEADERSHIP DECISION TO EXPELL Nelson Chamisa from the party , means Chamisa cannot compete for MDC leadership at extraordinary congress scheduled for 31 July 2020
- Ex (Zimra) officer Nyatoti US$150 000 mansion and US$10 000 car forfeited to the State after he and his divorced wife failed to explain how they could afford these property.
- MDC-T INTERIM LEADER DR THOKOZANI KHUPE HAS DISMISSED NELSON CHAMISA from the opposition party for defying a court ruling that nullified his leadership of the party and ordered that the organisation reverts to its 2014 structures.
- ZIMBABWE ARMY AND POLICE have sealed all access into the capital city Harare, with no civilians being allowed into CBD
MDC-T INTERIM LEADERSHIP DECISION TO EXPELL Nelson Chamisa from the party , means Chamisa cannot compete for MDC leadership at extraordinary congress scheduled for 31 July 2020
MDC-T iNTERIM LEADERSHIP DECISION TO EXPELL Nelson Chamisa from the party , means Chamisa cannot compete for MDC leadership at extraordinary congress scheduled for 31 July 2020
The expulsion also means that Chamisa no longer has the option to contest the party’s leadership at its extraordinary congress scheduled for July 31.
Chamisa was dismissed from the party for violating constitutional provisions after he issued communication as MDC Alliance president last week.
The communication related to appointments and redeployments to the party’s national standing committee.
According to Thokozani Khupe’s spokesperson, Chamisa had expelled himself as a result of his intransigence in the face of the Supreme Court judgment. – Daily News