MNANGAGWA’S NEPHEW, MP TEMBA MLISWA says Zanu-PF is behind copper cables theft and maShurugwi miners murders

Controversial Norton Independent MP Temba Mliswa has alleged that Zanu-PF members are behind the vandalism of Zesa transformers and theft of copper cables.

Mliswa also accused Zanu-PF members of funding the notorious maShurugwi gold planners behind the bloody gold wars across the country.

“Government and security agents have tried in vain to try and put teams to operate to ensure that this stops and nothing has actually transpired which is positive, it continues. Most of the people involved in this are Zanu-PF leaded as is the same way in the Land Commission Report,” said Mliswa.

“I am glad that the just ended conference, tbe leadership of Zanu-PF, (Zanu-PF chairperson) Oppah Muchinguri was very clear that ‘we have got criminals amongst us’. So how do they expect to arrest the criminals amongst them when they are in the fore front of doing that.”

Mliswa said despite calls by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop the amashurugwi violence, it continued unabated.

“There are a group of of people known as maShurugwis who are carrying around machetes with them, beating up people, invading mines… I see government is quick at Statutory Instruments when it comes to the financial issues and not the death of people as well as the vandalism that is happening with transformers.

“It is the copper that criminals are taking from the transformers. What are you also doing to stop the ban on people buying copper in the country because we are not at all mining copper.” – Byo24

WELCOME EVERYONE: 282,655 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 282,655 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes

24,468 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,785

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4